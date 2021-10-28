Brokerages Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $971.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report $971.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $964.25 million and the highest is $977.90 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $957.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.62. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.