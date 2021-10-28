Brokerages Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,528,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,212 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after acquiring an additional 713,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $619,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.10. 13,968,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,557,273. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.