Brokerages Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Truist raised their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,381. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 111,482 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

