Brokerages Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. MoneyGram International reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.59. 1,941,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.02 million, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.72.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 194,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 317,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,538 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

