Brokerages Expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the lowest is $2.43. Olympic Steel posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,971.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $8.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Olympic Steel by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Olympic Steel by 10.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZEUS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $25.57. 51,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,206. The company has a market capitalization of $283.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

