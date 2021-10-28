Brokerages Expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will report earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 165%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ontrak.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,724. 53.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 14.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131,294 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

OTRK remained flat at $$8.75 during midday trading on Thursday. 349,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $167.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.14. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43.

Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

