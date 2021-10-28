Brokerages Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post $5.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.17 million and the highest is $6.03 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $4.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $22.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.66 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.84 million, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $31.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Profire Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 111,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

PFIE opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.