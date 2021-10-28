Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. ReneSola also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOL. Roth Capital lowered their price target on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,623. The firm has a market cap of $622.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth $75,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth $1,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

