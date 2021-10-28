Brokerages Expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUSHA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $862,507.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUSHA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.89. 191,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,295. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.