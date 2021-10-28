Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. The Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

