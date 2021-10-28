Brokers Issue Forecasts for Spin Master Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TOY. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.64.

Spin Master stock opened at C$41.40 on Thursday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$25.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 28.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

