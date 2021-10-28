Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for United Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.29 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.