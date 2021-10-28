Brokers Offer Predictions for Canfor Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canfor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.88. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.33.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$26.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.71. Canfor has a one year low of C$16.07 and a one year high of C$35.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.97.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.