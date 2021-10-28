Brokers Offer Predictions for HealthStream, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HealthStream in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $811.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in HealthStream by 103,937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

