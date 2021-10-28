Brokers Offer Predictions for Microsoft Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Griffin Securities raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software giant will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. Griffin Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.66.

Shares of MSFT opened at $324.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $326.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

