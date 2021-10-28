Brokers Offer Predictions for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

