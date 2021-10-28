Brokers Set Expectations for Pretium Resources Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pretium Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.83.

Shares of TSE PVG opened at C$15.08 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.31.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$187.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.02 million.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of Pretium Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

