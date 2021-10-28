Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.49

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$74.49 and last traded at C$74.45, with a volume of 18233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.08.

BIP.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$21.99 billion and a PE ratio of 42.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$71.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.