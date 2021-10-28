Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Releases Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 305,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 114,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

