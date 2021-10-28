Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.07

Shares of Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and traded as low as $38.49. Brother Industries shares last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 103 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

