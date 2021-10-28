BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NASDAQ BRP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.82. 1,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,009. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

