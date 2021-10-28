BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.
NASDAQ BRP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.82. 1,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,009. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
