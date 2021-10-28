BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.22

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$107.22 and traded as low as C$105.00. BRP shares last traded at C$107.42, with a volume of 257,108 shares traded.

DOO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Saturday, September 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of BRP to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$107.22.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 10.2299992 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

