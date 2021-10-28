Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Sold by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc lessened its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,387,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,430,271 shares during the period. Bumble accounts for about 6.5% of Blackstone Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blackstone Inc owned about 41.23% of Bumble worth $2,844,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMBL. Loop Capital increased their price target on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Bumble stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.21. 449,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,572. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

