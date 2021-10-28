Bunge (NYSE:BG) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s previous close.

BG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

BG stock opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Bunge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

