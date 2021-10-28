Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Stephens

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

BG opened at $90.62 on Thursday. Bunge has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,877,000 after acquiring an additional 817,679 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $48,686,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,945,000 after acquiring an additional 436,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after acquiring an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after acquiring an additional 301,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

