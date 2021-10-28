Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNZL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,627.78 ($34.33) on Thursday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38). The firm has a market cap of £8.86 billion and a PE ratio of 19.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,562.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,468.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.