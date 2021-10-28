Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.24% of Butterfly Network worth $172,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Butterfly Network stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.84. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

