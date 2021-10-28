Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.34, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.25 million.

BY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.32. 131,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,695. The stock has a market cap of $955.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.37. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

BY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Byline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 3,658.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Byline Bancorp worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

