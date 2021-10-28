C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 501,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.