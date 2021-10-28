C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $104.35.
In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 501,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
