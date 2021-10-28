CACHE Gold 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $205,058.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $58.11 or 0.00094339 BTC on popular exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $205,058.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00050802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00218947 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

