Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Up 196.2% in October

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 196.2% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

