California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,728 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Global Payments worth $96,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in Global Payments by 117.1% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 335,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,928,000 after buying an additional 180,998 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $3,290,000. Joho Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 596,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,953,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $4,367,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $144.13 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.32 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

