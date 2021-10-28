California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,714 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of HCA Healthcare worth $96,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $130,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA opened at $245.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.29. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total transaction of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares in the company, valued at $50,406,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,427 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,876. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

