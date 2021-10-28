California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Square worth $181,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Square by 132.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Square by 23.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 25.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Square by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $253.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.35. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.95, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,140 shares of company stock valued at $76,944,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.75.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

