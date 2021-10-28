California State Teachers Retirement System Has $118.98 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2,012.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,224,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166,862 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of The Blackstone Group worth $118,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 92.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $136.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $143.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average of $104.05.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

