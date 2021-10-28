California State Teachers Retirement System Has $130.79 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,389 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,387 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Illumina worth $130,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,194 shares of company stock worth $3,502,940 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.92.

Shares of ILMN opened at $412.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $448.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.52. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

