California State Teachers Retirement System Has $161.71 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Booking worth $161,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,486.96.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,428.09 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,332.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,303.48. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

