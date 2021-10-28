California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of The Progressive worth $101,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

