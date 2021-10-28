California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 48,324 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,324 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Zoom Video Communications worth $148,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,496,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,088,000 after buying an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,393,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,952,000 after buying an additional 33,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.26.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,498 shares of company stock worth $64,327,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $272.81 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.11 and a 1 year high of $553.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.32.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

