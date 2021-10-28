California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Waste Management worth $106,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 269,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,766,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $228,743,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,036. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

NYSE:WM opened at $155.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $164.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

