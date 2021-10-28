California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,591 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Dominion Energy worth $104,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after buying an additional 238,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,909,000 after buying an additional 320,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,207,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,826,000 after buying an additional 92,593 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

