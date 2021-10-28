California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 110,183 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,183 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Activision Blizzard worth $129,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after buying an additional 211,863 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 19.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 233.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,252,000 after purchasing an additional 207,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $2,748,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.04.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

