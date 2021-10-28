California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,358 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,358 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of ServiceNow worth $194,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $664.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 791.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $693.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.61.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

