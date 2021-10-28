California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 28,728 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,728 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Global Payments worth $96,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPN opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average is $184.50. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.32 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

