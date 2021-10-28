California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 33,332 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,332 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of The Southern worth $108,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth $821,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 27.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Mizuho decreased their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

