California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 42,155 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 765,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Automatic Data Processing worth $151,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $221.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $153.49 and a one year high of $224.76. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

