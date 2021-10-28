California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 46,086 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,086 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of The Progressive worth $101,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 9,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after buying an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after acquiring an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in The Progressive by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

The Progressive stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.