California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 75,900 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,245,098 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of The TJX Companies worth $151,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

