California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 89,603 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,371,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Truist Financial worth $131,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 230.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $124,983,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 64.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,646,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,838 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. The company has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

