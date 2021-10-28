California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 99,540 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 99,540 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Micron Technology worth $168,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,130,000 after purchasing an additional 124,075 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 200.7% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

